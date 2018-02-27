

CTV Kitchener





The search for a missing hunter in Wilmot Township has now been deemed a search and recovery by Waterloo Regional Police.

Police had begun searching for 24-year-old Andreas Pfenning in the area of Nith River near Christner Road in New Hamburg on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the Wilmot Township man left his home to go hunting Monday and he hadn’t been seen since.

Police say they found items belonging to Pfenning along the river which leads them to believe he is in the water.

Officers, friends, and family are now focusing their search on the river between New Hamburg and Luxemburg.

They are reminding anyone in the area to be mindful of fast-moving and rising water levels.