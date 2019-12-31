KITCHENER -- Brantford police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing man.

26 year old Justin Allen Pilat has been missing since December 2nd.

He was last seen in the area of Strong Court in Brantford.

Pilat is described as white, 5’10, with a thin build and blue eyes. He has red hair, and a red goatee.

He was last seen wearing a brown winter coat with a tear on the upper left chest, a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact them.