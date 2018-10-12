

An investigation into a sunken ship in an inlet in Georgian Bay has concluded.

In Dec. 2017, a group of shipwreck divers reported that they had located the wreckage of missing vessel Jane Miller in July of that year.

The Jane Miller was a cargo ship that sank on Nov. 25, 1881.

When the report was made, it was believed that human remains were visible inside.

A police investigation into the remains began in partnership with the Canadian Forces and the Department of National Defence.

On Oct. 12, Bruce Peninsula OPP announced that the investigation had concluded.

Investigators were unable to confirm the presence of human remains on the shipwreck.