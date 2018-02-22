

CTV Kitchener





Emergency crews returned to the Grand River Thursday to search for a missing three-year-old boy believed to be in the water.

The boy and his mother were in a van that ended up in the river early Wednesday morning after driving down a closed road near Grand Valley, north of Belwood.

Police have said that the mother was able to get out of the vehicle and pull her son out with her, but lost her grip on the boy when she was pushed over by the raging river.

A nearby resident called 911 after seeing headlights bobbing up and down in the water. The vehicle was eventually located about four kilometres downstream of the boy’s mother, who was treated for hypothermia in hospital.

The search included the use of an OPP helicopter and a team of underwater search specialists.