KITCHENER --

Provincial Police are set to resume their search for the body of a nine-year-old boy in Lake Erie.

The search at Peacock Point was called off on Saturday due as OPP say weather and water conditions continue to hamper their efforts.

They determined around 8 a.m. that conditions in the lake were too dangers for divers to enter the water or for a boat to be on the water.

The search is set to resume Monday.

On Wednesday, the weather improved enough for underwater search efforts to resume, as officials attempt to locate the body of Alexander Ottley.

Rough waters and high winds had prevented divers from entering the water the day prior.

"Winds are way too strong to put a vessel in the water and too strong for our divers," said Const. Rod LeClair on Tuesday.

OPP say that less ice build-up and calmer winds on Wednesday, allowed divers to get closer access to the ice edge from the shoreline.

At 9:00 a.m. the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit entered the water to continue the search.

Ottley, 9, was swept into the water on Saturday while playing with his 10-year-old sister and eight-year-old friend near Peacock Point.

His sister ranto the road and flagged down a car to ask for help.

A couple from Brantford pulled over and was able to save the eight-year-old boy, but Ottley never resurfaced.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ottley was attempting to save his friend at the time.

Since the search began, emergency crews on scene have been struggling with inclement weather that has been hampering search efforts.