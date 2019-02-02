Featured
Search ends in Brantford neighbourhood
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 5:24PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 6:48PM EST
The search of a Brantford neighbourhood has now come to an end.
Residents in the Brier Park Road neighbourhood were asked to stay indoors Saturday evening while officers conducted a canine search.
No word yet on what – or who – officers were looking for.
Police would only say that there was an “ongoing investigation.”