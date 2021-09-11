Search continues for missing swimmer at Port Burwell

KITCHENER -

The search continued Sunday for missing swimmer in Port Burwell, while a Good Samaritan is being credited with saving three others from drowning.

Provincial Police say two people were seen in distress in Lake Erie Saturday afternoon.

Two others jumped into the water to help, but they also ran into trouble.

OPP say a fifth person on shore saw what was happening and threw a floatation ring into the water, saving three of the swimmers.

One person is still missing.

Search efforts resumed Sunday morning but OPP Const. Adam Crewdson said water conditions made it too difficult to continue.

“Members of the underwater search and recovery team, along with the Elgin County OPP Marine [unit] were out on the water this morning, but because of the sea state, it was just way too rough to do anything safely.”

He says search efforts will continue along the shoreline.

The underwater search and rescue team, meanwhile, could return to the water Monday morning.

Const. Crewdson also had a warning for other swimmers.

“When people go into Lake Erie, you have to keep in mind these are the Great Lakes, and to treat them like the ocean.”

The OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Service, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Auxiliary Coast Guard and members of the Port Burwell Provincial Park were involved in the search.