

CTV Kitchener





London Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly abducted a 4-year-old child Sunday morning.

The child was taken by an older man in the area of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

He then fled in a vehicle described as a gold or beige-coloured older model 4-door Chevrolet Impala.

Witnesses followed the vehicle and located the child a short distance away.

The child was not hurt.

The man is believed to be the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact London Police.