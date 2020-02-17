KITCHENER -- The nine-year-old boy who was swept into Lake Erie over the weekend has now been identified as Alexander Ottley.

His uncle, Stephen Ottley, says Alexander was with his 10-year-old sister and eight-year-old friend on the ice near Peacock Point Saturday afternoon.

That’s when a wave knocked the two boys into the frigid water.

According to a GoFundMe page, Alexander was attempting to save his friend who had fallen through the ice.

His sister ran to the road where she flagged down a vehicle. The occupants, a man and woman, ran out onto the ice to try and save the boys.

They were only able to rescue the 8-year-old.

Alexander never resurfaced.

Haldimand County OPP immediately launched a search with a helicopter and underwater search and rescue teams. They also received assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The search turned into a recovery effort later that same day.

On Sunday rescuers ran into trouble in Lake Erie. OPP said dive teams weren’t able to enter the water due to a “dangerous” buildup of ice along the shoreline.

Conditions improved on Monday morning, allowing dive teams to return to the water.

Meanwhile the GoFundMe page has almost reached its $15,000 goal.

“It's an honour to know this brave boy," wrote Rebecca Brunke, the family friend who created the GoFundMe page. "We are now raising money to help support the family with funeral costs, therapy for his sister who witnessed this tragedy, and anything else they need in this difficult time."