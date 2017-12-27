

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are still trying to track down a teen wanted for the murder of a 57-year-old woman.

The body of Elizabeth Adler was found in an Elmira home on Christmas Day.

Police have not released her cause of death.

Meanwhile an arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Kurtis Reichert.

Police say they have reasonable grounds to charge him with second-degree murder in connection to Adler’s death.

The relationship between Adler and Reichert has also not yet been released.

Reichert is described as white, 5’10, 140 lbs., with curly dirty-blond hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with fur around the hood, black track pants and a black Adidas backpack.

Police say they consider Reichert dangerous, and are warning the public not to approach him.

The investigation on Falcon Drive will continue for another few days.