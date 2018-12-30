

CTV Kitchener





Recovery teams spent most of Sunday trying to locate a submerged SUV in the Saugeen River.

Police received a report around 4:15 p.m. Saturday about a suspicious vehicle speeding on Victoria Road in Ayton, a small community just northwest of Mount Forest.

When officers arrived they learned the SUV had been driven into the river.

The body of a man was pulled from the water.

His name has not yet been released.

The recovery of the vehicle began Sunday morning and included West Grey Police, the Hanover Water Rescue Team, an OPP Dive Team and helicopters.

The search for the SUV was called off just before 4 p.m.

“Efforts to locate the submerged vehicle have proven difficult,” said media relations officer Cory Trainor in an email. “The water is very cloudy due to the recent rainfall and the recovery mission will be put on hold until 9 a.m. Monday.”

The area has been cordoned off and residents are being asked to stay away.