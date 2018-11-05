

CTV Kitchener





Rescue teams have called off their search for a man who was seen struggling in the Grand River Sunday.

A passerby saw a man in the water around noon near Erie Avenue in Brantford, but he lost sight of the man as he tried to get closer.

“They clearly saw an individual that was fishing and had some distress and went under the water,” said OPP Insp. Scott Williams. “[He] bobbed for a little while and then was taken away by the current.”

The man is described as white, in his 50s, with grey hair and was last seen wearing a red lumber-style jacket and a toque.

Officials say they have not received any reports of missing men matching that description.

Brantford Police, Brantford Fire, Brant County OPP and the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit were in the river all day Monday, using a drone and sonar equipment to help with the search. A helicopter was also employed.

They called off the operation at 4:45 p.m., saying they will resume the search at daybreak on Monday.

On Tuesday, police called off the search as of 4:09 p.m., saying, "The investigation remains open and will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis."

Police did not say whether or not searching would continue on Wednesday.