Sea-Doo driver charged with impaired, dangerous operation in Port Dover
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
KITCHENER -- Several complaints about a Sea-Doo operator in Port Dover over the weekend led to charges, Ontario Provincial Police say.
OPP and the Canadian Coast Guard received a number of complaints about a Sea-Doo being driven dangerously near the Port Dover pier on Lake Erie on Saturday just after 7:30 p.m.
Officers responded to the area and took the operator into custody.
Following an investigation, police charged a 30-year-old man from Hamilton.
He’s charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired and operation with impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.
The accused is set to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date to face the charges.
OPP are reminding residents to make safety a priority on land and off of it.
The charges have not been proven in court.