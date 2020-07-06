KITCHENER -- Several complaints about a Sea-Doo operator in Port Dover over the weekend led to charges, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP and the Canadian Coast Guard received a number of complaints about a Sea-Doo being driven dangerously near the Port Dover pier on Lake Erie on Saturday just after 7:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the area and took the operator into custody.

Following an investigation, police charged a 30-year-old man from Hamilton.

He’s charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired and operation with impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused is set to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date to face the charges.

OPP are reminding residents to make safety a priority on land and off of it.

The charges have not been proven in court.