Days after graffiti was removed from a sculpture outside of the old Kitchener courthouse, paint has now splashed its surface for a third time in as many weeks.

The sculpture outside of the old courthouse on Frederick Street, called Aporia, has been in place for 40 years.

Crews were at the art piece for a second time in less than a week to remove graffiti.

Monday's paint read, "Time for a change."

This latest bout of graffiti comes after another pair over the last two weeks.

On those two occasions, the art piece was spray painted with the phrase, "No justice for the poor."

Waterloo regional police said at that time that they weren't investigating, and that it's up to the region to remove the graffiti.

With the third defacement, it's not yet known if police will begin investigating the incidents or not.