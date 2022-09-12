Screens damaged, noxious substance released in Kitchener movie theatre: police

The Waterloo regional police are looking for two men after reports a movie theatre on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener was damaged.

Police said on Saturday around 6 p.m., two people entered the movie theatre, and while there, one of the suspects used an unknown object to cut the movie screen and released a noxious substance. The theatre was empty at the time, and no physical injuries resulted from the incident.

The theatre was slated to play Palthu Janwar.

In February, a theatre in Uptown Waterloo was among several in southern Ontario that had their screens slashed.

Police announced they had arrested and charged two people in connection to those incidents in July. At the time, investigators said they believed the theatres were targeted because they were playing the movie Bheemla Nayak.

In Saturday’s incident, the first suspect is described as a man approximately 18-years-old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a thin to medium build. The man was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes and a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as a male, between 18 and 22 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a thin build. The male was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.