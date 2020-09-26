KITCHENER -- A terrifying tradition has returned to Waterloo Region.

Screampark officially opened Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.

The horror-themed event has made some changes this year to comply with COVID-19 safety rules.

Most of the Screampark has been moved outdoors to allow for the maximum amount of social distancing.

Visitors, park members and actors are also required to wear masks and sanitation stations have been set up along the spooky walk.

Organizers are asking visitors to buy their tickets online, not just to guarantee their preferred date and time, but so they can manage Screampark capacity.