KITCHENER -- Scott Hamilton has been named the unofficial winner of the Ward 7 byelection in Cambridge.

Hamilton had 392 votes out of total 1,232 ballots cast in the byelection.

“On behalf of Cambridge City Council, we’re so pleased to welcome Scott Hamilton to the horseshoe,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a news release. “Frank Monteiro left some big shoes to fill but we know that Scott will hit the ground running, provide dedicated service to the residents of Ward 7, and be a passionate advocate for the Cambridge community.”

The seat has been vacant for nearly a yer. Former Coun. Frank Monterio died last October. The byelection was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am honoured to have received the vote from the Ward 7 electorate to become their next city councillor," Hamilton said in a post on his Facebook page.

The byelection wrapped up with a voter turnout of 21.11 per cent, the city said in a news release.

Here is a breakdown of the unofficial results:

Scott Hamilton: 392 votes

Connie Cody: 361 votes

Manuel da Silva: 187 votes

Cole Boland: 166 votes

Vandan Patel: 81 votes

Simon Weresch: 19 votes

R.J. Johnston: 13 votes

Cody Botelho: 12 votes

Sandra Lemieux: 0 votes

Residents could vote in person, and several people at the polling station told CTV News they were comfortable with the measures in place. The city also offered curbside voting so people could vote from their vehicles if they weren't comfortable going inside.

"That planning includes providing all electors with a Sharpie to mark their ballot with," Manton said. "Electors have the option to take that Sharpie with them."

The city originally budgeted $80,000 for the byelection. Officials tacked on an additional $135,000 to cover the costs of pandemic safety measures.

"We don't anticipate that we will need that $135,000 total additional budget and we don't know what our total cost will be," Manton said.

Monday night's results are unofficial. The city clerk will verify the results on Tuesday.