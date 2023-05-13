Scorpions beach volleyball training in full swing for summer season

The Scorpions Volleyball Club opened its beach volleyball training for the competitive season at Riverside Park in Cambridge on Saturday.

With over 600 athletes registered, it is now one of the largest youth programs in the country.

Players aged 11 to 15 were the sand, some with experience from last year while others were trying out the sport for the first time.

Organizers said competing outside in the elements with fewer players on the court can be a challenge for athletes new to the environment.

“Dealing with those elements and moving around the sand is obviously a lot tougher than a controlled gymnasium with air conditioning and a stable ground,” said Samantha Warner, head coach of the Scorpions’ beach volleyball program.

This year will mark the Scorpions’ second full beach season since the pandemic began.

Players now are preparing to compete against teams from across Ontario.

More than 60 duos will represent the club this year with competitive action set to begin at the end of May.