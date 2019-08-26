

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





A Floradale dairy farmer is opening up his sunflower field to the public.

Henk Schuumans says people are free to take as many flowers as they want, and he is inviting visitors to leave a donation for the Woolwich Youth Centre.

The farm is located at 1008 Jesse Place, Elmira.

The sunflowers and fundraiser are a tribute to Henk’s late wife Bettina.

Bettina Schuurmans died in a crash in Saskatchewan last year.

Henk and Bettina were making their way across the country, in a tractor, promoting the dairy industry when the incident happened.

Henk says sunflowers were Bettina’s favourite.

The money is going to the Woolwich Youth Centre in Elmira, a place close to the Shruumans’ heart.

“I have five children myself and the youth are on my heart, and I think it’s great to invest in the youth for our future,” said Schuurmans.

According to Henk, they don’t have a fundraising goal and they’ve already raised around $1,000.00.

Schuurmans says he’ll keep fundraising until people stop coming.