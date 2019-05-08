

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been arrested following a report that a man had a weapon.

Guelph police responded to the area of Westwood and Willow Roads at around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Area schools were put in hold and secure while police controlled the area.

Two men have been arrested following a police investigation. Police confirm that they recovered a weapon but did not say what type.

The hold and secure has been lifted and police say there is no concern for public safety.