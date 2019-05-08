Featured
Schools put on hold and secure, arrests made in Guelph
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 12:12PM EDT
Two people have been arrested following a report that a man had a weapon.
Guelph police responded to the area of Westwood and Willow Roads at around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Area schools were put in hold and secure while police controlled the area.
Two men have been arrested following a police investigation. Police confirm that they recovered a weapon but did not say what type.
The hold and secure has been lifted and police say there is no concern for public safety.