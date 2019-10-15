Featured
Schools placed in hold-and-secure after reported stabbing in Kitchener
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:31AM EDT
KITCHENER – Multiple schools were placed in hold-and-secure on Tuesday afternoon after a reported stabbing in Kitchener.
The school board says that Westvale Public School, Sandhills Public School and Mary Johnston Public School were under hold-and-secure.
As of about 12:46 p.m., all three schools had their hold-and-secures lifted. Resurrection Catholic Secondary School was also placed under hold-and-secure for about an hour.
Police say that officers are on scene investigating a reported disturbance.
According to officials, a group of five males aproached three victims near Northforest Park in Kitchener and demanded their property.
A fight began and three victims, all 18, suffered injuries including stab wounds. Only one of them was taken to hospital - two others went to hospital later.
All three had non-life-threatening injuries.
A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the incident.
It's not clear where the stabbing happened or whether or not it happened at a school, but the school board says that its students are safe.
"All students and staff are safe and the school day will continue as normal," the board said in a tweet.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact police.