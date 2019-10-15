

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Multiple schools were placed in hold-and-secure on Tuesday afternoon after a reported stabbing in Kitchener.

The school board says that Westvale Public School, Sandhills Public School and Mary Johnston Public School were under hold-and-secure.

As of about 12:46 p.m., all three schools had their hold-and-secures lifted. Resurrection Catholic Secondary School was also placed under hold-and-secure for about an hour.

Police say that officers are on scene investigating a reported disturbance.

According to officials, a group of five males aproached three victims near Northforest Park in Kitchener and demanded their property.

A fight began and three victims, all 18, suffered injuries including stab wounds. Only one of them was taken to hospital - two others went to hospital later.

All three had non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the incident.

It's not clear where the stabbing happened or whether or not it happened at a school, but the school board says that its students are safe.

"All students and staff are safe and the school day will continue as normal," the board said in a tweet.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact police.