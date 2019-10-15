Featured
Schools placed in hold-and-secure after apparent stabbing
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 12:54PM EDT
KITCHENER – Multiple schools were placed in hold-and-secure on Tuesday afternoon after an apparent stabbing in Kitchener.
The school board says that Westvale Public School, Sandhills Public School and Mary Johnston Public School were under hold-and-secure.
As of about 12:46 p.m., all three schools had had their hold-and-secures lifted.
Police say that officers are on scene investigating a reported disturbance.
They say one person was taken to hospital with injuries from a stab wound.
It's not clear where the stabbing happened or whether or not it happened at a school, but the school board says that its students are safe.
"All students and staff are safe and the school day will continue as normal," the board said in a tweet.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact police.