

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Multiple schools were placed in hold-and-secure on Tuesday afternoon after an apparent stabbing in Kitchener.

The school board says that Westvale Public School, Sandhills Public School and Mary Johnston Public School were under hold-and-secure.

As of about 12:46 p.m., all three schools had had their hold-and-secures lifted.

Police say that officers are on scene investigating a reported disturbance.

They say one person was taken to hospital with injuries from a stab wound.

It's not clear where the stabbing happened or whether or not it happened at a school, but the school board says that its students are safe.

"All students and staff are safe and the school day will continue as normal," the board said in a tweet.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact police.