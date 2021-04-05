KITCHENER -- Students in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will move to virtual learning starting on Wednesday.

An emailed statement from the UGDSB said the region's medical officer of health met with directors of education on Monday afternoon. Dr. Nicola Mercer issued a Section 22 order on Tuesday, closing all in-person learning in the region.

Schools will open for in-person learning no earlier than April 19, with a possibility of extension.

“I wish this step was not required,” Dr. Mercer said in a release. “I know the tremendous burden this places on families in our region. The growing number of cases across the province and the severity of the COVID-19 variants of concern places all of us at risk.”

Earlier Monday, officials in Peel Region announced schools would move to online learning on Tuesday and closed until at least April 18.

Waterloo Region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Monday she didn't plan to issue an order to close local schools at this time.

However, she said she's monitoring the situation closely and "will take additional actions as required."

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph reported 297 new cases between April 1 and 6. There are 363 active cases in that region as of Tuesday. They've reported 5,546 cases of the disease to date, along with 5,077 recoveries and 106 deaths.