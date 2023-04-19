Schools, health services in Six Nations impacted by federal workers’ strike

The recently announced federal workers strike will have a unique impact on five schools in Six Nations of the Grand River.

Jamieson Elementary, J.C Hill Elementary, Emily C. General Elementary, I.L. Thomas Elementary, and Oliver M. Smith Elementary are all funded and operated by Indigenous Services Canada, according to Six Nations officials.

They say the workers strike will affect more than 1,100 Six Nations students and families.

It may also have an impact on maintenance services at Oshweken Public Health. Most nursing staff are classified as essential workers and not able to take strike action.

"The Public Service Alliance of Canada strike has the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council concerned for all our members, students, and families," said Chief Mark B. Hill in a news release. "We are maintaining regular contact with federal officials in hopes of alleviating as much stress as possible through this difficult time."

The PSAC strike saw 155,000 federal workers walk off the job starting at midnight on Wednesday.