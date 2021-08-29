School year outlook, McDonalds weddings, tall sunflower: Top stories of the week

U.S. says drone kills ISIS bombers targeting Kabul airport

A U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying 'multiple suicide bombers' from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. An Afghan official said three children were killed in the strike.

TV acting icon Ed Asner has died at 91

Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and later in the drama 'Lou Grant,' died Sunday. He was 91.

Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana; New Orleans hunkers down

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing off roofs and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation's most important industrial corridors.

