School year outlook, McDonalds weddings, tall sunflower: Top stories of the week
'We're in for a horrible fall': Waterloo Region teachers' unions alarmed ahead of return to classrooms
The unions representing teachers in Waterloo Region say they're worried at the thought of students going back to school in September.
“We’re in for a horrible fall and a horrible winter because we are dreadfully unprepared for what is coming down the road,” said Patrick Etmanski with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, Waterloo Region.
School boards in Waterloo Region plan to reintroduce normal recess, shared spaces, sports and full-capacity school busses in less than two weeks.
“A lot of our members have reached out with concerns,” said Jeff Pelich, the vice president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Waterloo Region. “The plan has relaxed things way too soon. We are at the beginning of another wave."
The unions said the blame falls on the province and not the school boards, adding they lobbied the government for smaller class sizes pre-pandemic and said it would be even more helpful now.
COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Aug. 29):
- Waterloo Region: 18,920 confirmed cases, 289 deaths, 18,466 resolved
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 8,498 cases, 126 deaths, 8,280 resolved
- Brant County: 3,578 cases, 22 deaths, 3,514 resolved
- Haldimand-Norfolk: 2,811 cases, 54 deaths, 2,723 recovered
- Huron Perth: 2,013 cases, 57 deaths, 1,937 recovered
OPP send out warning after fight involving motorcycle gang members in Arthur
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public after a large fight at a business in the community of Arthur left multiple people with injuries.
Officers with Wellington County OPP responded to local business on August 18 at around 11:10 p.m., but by the time officers arrived, everyone involved in the fight had left. Police say the fight involved a group of between 20 and 30 people who are believed to be involved with Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs).
McWedding vows: Couples tie the knot at Cambridge McDonald's drive-thru
Two couples said "I do" under the iconic golden arches of a Cambridge McDonald's on Tuesday afternoon.
Among those who tied the knot at the drive-thru wedding ceremony were Stephanie and Phillip Hammond. The couple pulled up to the drive-thru window where they were met with an officiant who married them after they said their vows.
The fast-food chain offered the micro wedding to two couples who couldn't get hitched during the pandemic. The Hammonds say McDonald's has a special place in their hearts as it's where they met 14 years ago and where they currently work together.
"It's where we met, like all of our kids were born while we were working at McDonald's," Stephanie said. "I was pregnant with our first and we nicknamed him Little Mac, it's just a fun little nickname. And yeah, by the time we came out of the hospital that was the first thing we grabbed … McDonald's is always a go-to."
Stephanie and Phillip Hammond were married at a McDonald's drive-thru in Cambridge on Tuesday. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
'It is high': Kitchener rental prices outpacing average income, officials say
According to the City of Kitchener, rental prices have been continuously climbing for the past 12 years. The average rent for a property increased 41 per cent from 2009 to 2019. In 2020, the average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment hovers around $1,400 a month.
The city said incomes did not keep pace during that time. In 2016, the census showed 28 per cent of renting households in Kitchener needed to use more than 30 per cent of their income to afford average rent.
According to the city, it would likely apply to even more residents now.
“It is high. When you look at what the average area income is for the City of Kitchener and Waterloo Region in general, it really isn’t keeping pace with what rent is,” said Andrew Ramsaroop, Engagement and Program Manager with the Affordable Housing Strategy for the City of Kitchener.
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
'They can't believe how tall they are': Meet the St. Marys, Ont. man who grew a seven-metre sunflower
A St. Marys man has grown a sunflower that stands more than seven metres tall. The tallest is among five towering plants in Ron Hicks' yard, each named after his grandchildren.
"It's just intriguing," he said. "It's just neat doing it, we always liked doing it."
The other sunflowers are between 6.5 and seven metres tall. The plants are so tall he had to surround them with scaffolding to keep them from toppling over.
Despite being afraid of heights, Hicks still climbs to the top every day to check on the flowers.
A St. Marys man has grown a sunflower standing more than 23 feet tall.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau climate promises interrupted by angry crowd in Ontario
An angry crowd of agitators surrounded Justin Trudeau's campaign buses and screamed profanity at the Liberal Leader during a campaign event in Cambridge, Ont., Sunday.
BREAKING | Brian Pallister says he will step down as Manitoba premier on Wednesday
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to leave office Wednesday and have the Tory caucus choose an interim leader.
U.S. says drone kills ISIS bombers targeting Kabul airport
A U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying 'multiple suicide bombers' from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. An Afghan official said three children were killed in the strike.
TV acting icon Ed Asner has died at 91
Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and later in the drama 'Lou Grant,' died Sunday. He was 91.
'Fair enough': Garneau accepts criticism of Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau acknowledged on Sunday public criticism towards the Canadian government on its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, saying it is 'fair enough' given that no one could predict how quickly the country would fall to the Taliban.
Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana; New Orleans hunkers down
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing off roofs and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation's most important industrial corridors.
Halting hackers: How to keep your home Wi-Fi router secure
When it comes to home cybersecurity, experts say tell CTVNews.ca that too many Canadians are overlooking their Wi-Fi routers, leaving their network vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Here are some tips on how to secure your home network.
QP interview: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Afghanistan, taxing the super rich, and universal pharmacare
In the first of a series of interviews with Canada’s major federal party leaders, Question Period Host Evan Solomon talks to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh about Afghanistan, taxing the super rich, and universal pharmacare.
Racialized, female candidates more likely to face online abuse during campaign, analysis finds
A bot analyzed hundreds of thousands of tweets to determine how many people were tweeting toxicity at political candidates. It found that more than 20 per cent of the tweets were toxic and 7 per cent contained threats and other aggressive language.
London
-
Stabbing sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
The London Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing which took place in Southeast London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
-
Trudeau climate promises interrupted by angry crowd in Ontario
An angry crowd of agitators surrounded Justin Trudeau's campaign buses and screamed profanity at the Liberal Leader during a campaign event in Cambridge, Ont., Sunday.
-
Person dies after being injured on Erin, Ont. golf course during storm
One person has died after they were injured on an Erin, Ont. golf course during a violent storm Saturday evening.
Windsor
-
'It has to happen': Windsor residents weigh in on Ontario-wide vaccine passport
After weeks of resistance, there are signs Premier Doug Ford will unveil a vaccine passport system in Ontario.
-
Calling on Premier Doug Ford to reduce algae blooms in Lake Erie
The Canadian Freshwater Alliance is calling for an updated timeline on when the government will act on on tackling the phosphorus loads in Lake Erie. This would reduce the algae blooms that threaten both human and animal life.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch and heat warning in effect
Environment Canada has issued at heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Leamington and Rondeau Park.
Barrie
-
Yorkdale Shopping Centre under lockdown following reported shooting
Yorkdale Shopping Centre has been placed under a lockdown following a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.
-
National Cornhole Championship in Barrie as game picks up steam
People from across Canada are converging in Barrie this weekend for the inaugural National Cornhole Championships.
-
Ontario reports under 750 new COVID-19 cases in single-day decrease
Ontario is reporting under 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after new infections spiked above 800 on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Tornado watch in effect for several communities across the northeast
Environment Canada says conditions this afternoon and into this evening will produce weather favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes.
-
Sault bikers return to ride for autism
The Algoma Ride for Autism returned this weekend, after the pandemic put its 2020 event on hold.
-
Move-in weekend at Nipissing University Residence
Students are back on campus at Nipissing University.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dip below 200 Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 30 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 more existing cases are now resolved.
-
Ontario to announce COVID-19 vaccine passport and back to school for thousands of students: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Three-week-old kitten fighting for its life after being covered with tar in Gatineau
A three-week-old kitten named Ashley is fighting for its life after being covered with tar.
Toronto
-
Yorkdale Shopping Centre under lockdown following reported shooting
Yorkdale Shopping Centre has been placed under a lockdown following a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.
-
Police identify man killed in Saturday triple shooting as 35-year-old Toronto resident
A man killed in a triple shooting in Toronto on Saturday has been identified by police as 35-year-old Sahal Sahal of Toronto.
-
'Don’t give up on us': GTA Afghan-Canadians plead to help thousands left under Taliban-rule
Protesters in Toronto on Saturday called on Canada to be a leader and help evacuate thousands of more people stuck in Afghanistan living under Taliban rule.
Montreal
-
Quebec adds 579 COVID-19 cases, mostly among unvaccinated people
Quebec added 579 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, breaking the province's streak of reporting over 600 cases in recent days.
-
Montreal police to receive millions in funding after recent episode of gun violence
Montreal police are getting reinforced to the tune of $5.5 million in city funding to hire more officers and civilian aids.
-
Two arrested following home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
A home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux led police to close streets and evacuate some homes Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Series of fires in Cap-Pelé, N.B. appear 'suspicious in nature': RCMP
For the third weekend in a row, firefighters in Cap-Pelé have been battling several smokehouse fires in the area and locals are beginning to fear that the series of events could continue if investigators don’t find the cause soon.
-
Car crashes into downtown Halifax coffee shop
Police were in downtown Halifax on Sunday morning after a car swerved off the road and ended up in the stairwell of a local coffee shop.
-
'Their hearts are not in it.' Liberals in Atlantic Canada accused of being unfocused
At the start of the election campaign, the polls were suggesting Justin Trudeau's Liberals could hold most of the 32 seats in Atlantic Canada after they won every riding in the region in 2015 and lost only six seats in 2019.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brian Pallister says he will step down as Manitoba premier on Wednesday
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to leave office Wednesday and have the Tory caucus choose an interim leader.
-
Manitoba non-profit helping 2SLGBTQ+ community overcome barriers in style
A new Manitoba-based non-profit is looking to provide members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community facing economic barriers with a new wardrobe they can feel comfortable in.
-
Canada's top diving dogs competing in dock diving competition in Manitoba
Some of Canada's best dock diving canines were in Manitoba this weekend, competing to become the country's top diving dog.
Calgary
-
Police investigate multi-vehicle crash near Deerfoot Trail
Officials are investigating after two vehicles and a motorcycle collided Sunday afternoon.
-
Oil and gas sector 'not as attractive' to young Albertans, industry leaders say
While Alberta's historic oil and gas sector still makes an outsized contribution to the Canadian economy, it has been battered and bruised by seven years of low prices, pipeline protests and cancellations, layoffs, and consolidation.
-
Manhunt continues after multiple robberies reported in Innisfail, Alta.
Authorities in central Alberta are seeking the public's help to identify an individual linked to a number of robberies in Innisfail.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Elks report no new COVID-19 cases for third day
Edmonton’s Canadian Football League (CFL) team reported no new COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brian Pallister says he will step down as Manitoba premier on Wednesday
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to leave office Wednesday and have the Tory caucus choose an interim leader.
-
Rundle Heights home damaged by fire
A fire damaged a home in northeast Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
1 sent to hospital in 2nd shooting at Surrey home in under a month
Neighbours say a home on 148 Street in Surrey is behind police tape for a second time in less than three weeks, but police say there is no indication of a connection between the two shootings at the residence.
-
Wild Bighorn sheep near a B.C. border town are dying of a disease that's rare in Canada, say conservationists
A disease caused by the Bluetongue virus is ravaging the wild Bighorn sheep population near a border town in B.C.'s Interior.
-
Wanted 25-year-old seen in Chetwynd, B.C.: Do not approach, say RCMP
Devon Myles Lindstrom, who police say has 'several'' outstanding warrants for his arrest, was seen on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at a local business in Chetwynd.