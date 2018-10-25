

CTV Kitchener





Parents have raised concerns about the conditions of an elementary school in Cambridge.

The concerns aren’t about unsafe conditions or teacher conduct—they’re about where their children are learning.

Parkway Public School has retrofitted its library and gym to serve as temporary classrooms for students due to a shortage of classrooms.

A new development nearby has brought an influx of new students, which the school board thought it was prepared for.

“We were expecting a spike in enrollment at that school, it just happened a little earlier than we were anticipating,” said Alana Russell with the Waterloo Region District School Board.

A model was used to determine whether or not there would be room for these students, and it came back with positive results.

In reality, students are learning their reading, writing and arithmetic in the library and the gym.

“If the school board would’ve listened to the principal instead of using their formulas—which are incorrect—we wouldn’t be in this situation,” said Amy Kraayenbrink, whose children attend the school.

The school board has ordered additional portables, which have arrived as of Oct. 23, but according to a spokesperson, it will be weeks before they will be ready.

In the meantime, teachers and students alike will have to make do with what they have.

The portables should be ready in approximately eight weeks, the time frame required to ensure that they are set up properly with heat and electricity

With reporting from Max Wark.