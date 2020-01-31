KITCHENER -- Public elementary school students in the public school board are slated to miss three days of schools next week as province-wide and rotating strikes hit the region.

With multiple boards striking, it can be difficult to keep track. Here are the strike dates planned for next week.

Note that any of these strikes could be cancelled if a deal is reached.

Monday, Feb. 3:

No strikes planned

Tuesday, Feb. 4:

WRDSB: All elementary and high schools to close

WCDSB: All elementary and high schools to close

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir: Five elementary and high schools, one daycare to close

Conseil scolaire Viamonde: Two elementary and high schools to close

Wednesday, Feb. 5:

No strikes planned

Thursday, Feb. 6:

WRDSB: All elementary schools to close

Friday, Feb. 7:

WRDSB: All elementary schools to close

If you have children who will be affected by strikes, there are day program options offered by all three cities in the region, as well as the YMCA.

The City of Waterloo is running day camps on Feb. 4, 6 and 7. Those will cost $44.76 per day.

In Kitchener, the city will offer day programming for kids aged four to 10 on the same dates. Those day camps will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for a cost of $25.

The city also has a number of alternative locations for evening programming listed on its website.

Parents of kids under 12 in Cambridge, meanwhile, will also have options, but the city warns its day camp space will be limited. Its day camps will cost $40, including before or after care.

The YMCA says it will hold Strike Day Camp at its Camp Ki-Wa-Y, as well as supporting before and after school programs on days when the school board allows them to use its buildings.

But most of its days are at or near capacity, the organization says.

The strike day programming will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday next week.

Owl Child Care tells CTV it is also offering full-day program for school kids on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, but 11 of its youth development programs will be affected by the OSSTF and ETFO strikes on Feb. 4 and 6.