School staff shortages, grenade in mail, UW quarterback: Top stories of the week

Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19

Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to staff absences. OECTA Waterloo’s President Patrick Etmanski said March was a record-breaking month with a large number of staff absences. He said when so many staff members are absent, there aren’t enough supply teachers to fill those roles.

"In certain cases we’ve seen 13 staff away in one day," he told CTV News. "That’s impossible to cover off. So kids are going unserviced. Special [education] kids aren't getting the EA support they need, and we have classrooms that are going without a teacher."

Amy Brillinger Tuka is a kindergarten teacher at St. Anne’s Catholic School in Kitchener. She said staff are faced with difficult decisions daily when they develop symptoms.

"We are sometimes now choosing to come to our jobs feeling unwell and showing some of the symptoms."

Grenade found in mail package determined to be antique war memorabilia

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a grenade, which turned out to be a piece of antique war memorabilia, was found Wednesday in a mail package.

They say a person picked up the package from a community mail box at Victoria Street South and Westforest Trail in Kitchener, but didn’t open it until they arrived at a The Boardwalk shopping centre in Waterloo just before 10 p.m.

After finding the grenade they immediately called police. The area was secured and members of the Explosives Disposal Team were called in to investigate.

'I finally felt seen:' New movie tells the story of wife's efforts to clear Steven Truscott's name

The story of the fight to clear Steven Truscott’s name is now being told on the big screen – but from a different perspective. The film "Marlene" focuses on his wife’s efforts to find the errors and evidence that ultimately lead to his acquittal, nearly 50 years after he was convicted of murder.

"It's an exciting thing for my mom to get the recognition for the work that she did because it is really quite incredible," says Ryan Truscott, the couple’s son.

In June 1959, 12-year-old Lynne Harper went missing in Clinton, Ont. Her body was found on a farm, with evidence she had been raped and strangled. Within days, Steven Truscott, then 14-years-old, was arrested and charged with her murder.

Steven and Marlene Truscott.

Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter

The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.

Sitting inside a Brantford Funeral Home just hours before a memorial service, Lauren Smith described her daughters as having, “a heart of gold” and “always thought of others.”

“She loves anime and music,” Smith said adding that she was always very loving and sweet.

Smith and family are sharing their story because they don’t want any other child to go through what Grace did. They’re pushing for more mental health resources for children 12 and under.

“Parents aren’t counsellors, no matter how close you are. No matter what,” Smith said.

The family says they tried to get consistent professional help for Grace, but struggled to find sufficient resources for her age, and without having an unattainably large price tag attached.

12-year-old Grace McSweeney is seen in a photo provided by family.

'The greatest player that I’ve ever been around': UW quarterback garners NFL interest

Four months after being named the most outstanding football player in U Sports, University of Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford is looking to parlay his final season with the Warriors into a shot at the National Football League. The Niagara Falls native is the first player in the school’s history to win the Hec Crighton Trophy, boasting a strong enough skillset to garner interest from professional teams in both Canada and the United States.

“I’m just looking obviously, to get a shot in the NFL and shot in the [Canadian Football League] to play quarterback,” Ford told CTV News.

In three full seasons as the Warriors’ starting quarterback, the 24-year-old became the program’s all-time leader in passing yards (7,118) and passing touchdowns (56), on his way to earning U Sports Rookie of the Year honours, two OUA Most Valuable Player awards, and an All-Canadian selection.

“I think the first team to call was the [New York Giants],” Ford recalled. “Four or five [NFL] teams called I think before the season, after the season a little bit more, then after the pro day it kind of all blew up.”

Tre Ford becomes the first person in Warriors football program history to receive the Hec Crighton trophy for the most outstanding player in U SPORTS. (Source: @WlooWarriors/Twitter)