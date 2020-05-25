KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board is seeing an increase in demand for virtual summer school.

Since registration opened one week ago, close to 2,000 students have already signed up and 1,000 out-of-board students are currently on a waitlist.

Ron DeBoer, the Superintendent of Student Achievement and Well-Being, said those numbers represent a “real appetite for learning.”

At a meeting on Monday night, the school board announced it had revamped its summer programs to meet the needs of students.

They previously had seven online programs and between 60 and 70 in-person courses.

This year will look much different, with approximately 80 online programs.

The school board says in addition to full-credit courses they have included a new option.

“The ministry has also asked us to offer 55-hour upgrade courses for students whose education was disrupted this past semester, so they would have the opportunity to retake a course but do it in half the time,” says DeBoer.

But some parents, like Elaine Fischer, say e-learning during the regular school year has been tough enough and they don’t think online summer school will work.

“They have now spent since March sitting in front of a computer, reading assignments, watching a video and then doing homework that applies to it, with very little movement, very little socialization,” she says. “I think by the time summer comes they are going to need a break from sitting in front a computer screen.”

Most of the courses being offered are for high school students, but some will also be geared towards Grade 7 and 8 students. The school board is also looking at the possibility of offering support to children in Grades 4 and 5 with special needs.

Some parents say they would welcome more options for younger students, especially given the decision to cancel local summer camps.

“I’m worried summer will turn into spending in front of a TV or computer,” says Tetiana Karbovanets, whose child is an elementary student. “I don’t think it’s a good thing. They should be doing something positive, something for their development.”

Other school boards in the area say they’ll be announcing their plans for summer school soon.