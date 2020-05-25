KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board is seeing a sharp increase in demand for virtual summer school.

The board says it will offer 80 full-credit courses.

Grade 12 make-up courses will also be available for summer students.

For perspective, last year’s in-person summer school provided by the public board offered just seven courses, it was the board’s largest offering, until this year.

At Monday night’s public school board meeting Ron DeBoer, Superintendent of Student Achievement and Well-Being, noted that registration opened one week ago and close to 2,000 students have already signed up. DeBoer said it showed, “a real appetite for learning.”

1,000 out-of-board students are currently on the wait list.

The public board is also offering non-credit courses in numeracy and literacy for grade 7 and 8 students, as well as virtual co-op options for high school students. To staff all these courses, up to 150 teachers will need to be hired this summer.

Board officials say money to hire them has yet to flow from the province.