KITCHENER -- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) held a provincewide walkout Thursday as teachers continued their ongoing job action.

It was followed Friday by another one-day rotating strike affecting school boards across the province including Waterloo Region.

The week of February 10 will also see even more school closures.

The Avon Maitland District School Board says its schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Schools within the Upper Grand District School Board will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday. All secondary schools will remain open.

On Thursday teachers and education workers with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) will be participating in another one-day strike.

That means schools within the Avon Maitland District School Board will also close that day.

However the Waterloo Region District School Board says its schools will not be affected. They will remain open Thursday during the strike.