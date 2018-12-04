

CTV Kitchener





A collision between a tractor trailer and a school bus shut down part of a highway on Tuesday morning.

Wellington County OPP responded to the crash on Highway 89 near Wellington Road 16 around 7:36 a.m.

According to a news release, the school bus was slowing down to turn when it was rear-ended by the truck.

No students were on the bus when it crashed.

The bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt.

A Petrolia man, 44, has been charged with careless driving as a result of the crash.