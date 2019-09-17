

CTV Kitchener





Two children have been treated for minor injuries after a school bus rolled over in Waterloo.

Regional Police were called to the single-vehicle incident around 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of New Jerusalem Road and Northfield Drive East.

The school bus was reportedly transporting 24 students to school when it rolled over into a ditch.

Sharp Bus Lines confirms that it was one of their vehicles involved in the incident. They say students had to use the back door emergency exit.

Waterloo Region District School Board confirms Conestogo Public School students on board of the bus ranged in age from kindergarten to grade eight.

They report that two children had bumps and bruises and are in school.

Students were brought to school on a different bus with their principal and a traumatic response team, according to the board.

WRDSB says they are contacting families to let them know what happened and that all the students are safe.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the rollover is being asked to contact police.