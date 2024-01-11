KITCHENER
Kitchener

    School bus involved in crash north of Arthur

    A black coupe and a white SUV appear the scene of a crash at Wellington Road 16 and Line 10 on Jan. 11, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A black coupe and a white SUV appear the scene of a crash at Wellington Road 16 and Line 10 on Jan. 11, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Police say the driver of a car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash that also involved an SUV and a school bus.

    Twelve students were on board the bus at the time, but none of the them, nor the school bus driver, were injured, OPP said.

    The collision happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday at Wellington Road 16 and Line 10, north of Arthur.

    Police say the driver of the car was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The person driving the SUV was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

    The school bus appears to be largely unharmed aside from damage to the rear bumper on the driver's side. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Roads in the area remain closed while investigators try to determine what caused the crash.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

    A road closed sign is seen at Line 8 and Wellington Road 16, following a crash involving a school bus on Jan. 11, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

