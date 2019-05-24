Featured
School bus driver charged for speeding, no students on board at time
Police say a school bus was stopped for speeding in a school crossing zone. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 12:57PM EDT
A school bus driver has been charged for speeding after an incident on Wednesday.
It happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road in Kitchener.
Police say an officer stopped the bus going 71 km/h in an area with a posted speed limit of 50 km/h.
“Not the stop police were anticipating,” the traffic unit said in a tweet earlier this week.
There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.
The driver, 55, was charged with speeding.
A spokesperson for Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region says the organization is investigating.