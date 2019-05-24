

CTV Kitchener





A school bus driver has been charged for speeding after an incident on Wednesday.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road in Kitchener.

Police say an officer stopped the bus going 71 km/h in an area with a posted speed limit of 50 km/h.

“Not the stop police were anticipating,” the traffic unit said in a tweet earlier this week.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

The driver, 55, was charged with speeding.

A spokesperson for Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region says the organization is investigating.