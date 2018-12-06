

CTV Kitchener





The driver of a school bus has been charged after a crash in Guelph.

Police responded to the incident at Downey Road and Hanlon Creek Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say whether any students were on the bus at the time.

The driver of the bus was charged with careless driving.

Days earlier, a school bus was involved in a crash while slowing to turn off of a highway in Wellington County.