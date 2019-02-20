

CTV Kitchener





A witness video has caught a school bus driver from Kitchener stopping on rail tracks as a train approaches.

The person who sent CTV Kitchener the video says he took it on Tuesday around 2 p.m. at the intersection of King Street and River Road.

He adds that when he saw the train coming in the distance, he got out and tried to alert the bus driver.

Sharp Bus Lines tells CTV Kitchener the driver has been pulled of the road and that it’s investigating the incident with the charter bus, which was carrying students, teachers, and some parents.

In a statement, Student Transportation Services for Waterloo Region says: “the actions in this video are concerning and do not adhere to the safety policies and procedures we have in place. We have contacted the bus operator and will be conducting a thorough investigation. These actions do not reflect the safe work our dedicated drivers perform every day to keep the students safe.”