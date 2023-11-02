School bus crashes in Stratford, 12 students on board uninjured

Stratford police say a dozen students were on board a school bus involved in a crash Thursday, but none were hurt.

Police say the bus was on the way to school around 8:45 a.m. when it left John Street South and hit a tree.

Images posted by police around 9:30 a.m. show the front end of the bus heavily damaged.

A school bus crash in Stratford on Nov. 2, 2023. (X: @SPSmediaoffice)

Police say the 12 students on board were checked by paramedics and allowed to leave the scene.

It's unclear why the bus left the road, but police are investigating the cause.

John Street South was closed between Easson Street and Lightbourne Avenue, but has since reopened.