Wellington Dufferin

Division 1: South Wellington and the City of Guelph all school buses and taxis are operating today.

Division 2: Centre Wellington, the Town of Erin, and the Town of Rockwood all school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.

Division 3: North Wellington all school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.

Division 4: Dufferin County all school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.

Lions Head and Tobermory

All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.

Wiarton, Hepworth and Sauble Beach

All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.

Owen Sound

All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.

Dundalk, Flesherton, Markdale and Maxwell

All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.

Holland-Chatsworth

All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.

Meaford and Thornbury

All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.