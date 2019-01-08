Featured
School bus cancellations
A school bus is seen in Barrie, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 (CTV News/KC Colby)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 6:32AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 6:53AM EST
Wellington Dufferin
Division 1: South Wellington and the City of Guelph all school buses and taxis are operating today.
Division 2: Centre Wellington, the Town of Erin, and the Town of Rockwood all school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.
Division 3: North Wellington all school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.
Division 4: Dufferin County all school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.
Lions Head and Tobermory
All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.
Wiarton, Hepworth and Sauble Beach
All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.
Owen Sound
All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.
Dundalk, Flesherton, Markdale and Maxwell
All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.
Holland-Chatsworth
All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.
Meaford and Thornbury
All school buses are cancelled. Schools are still open.