School boards in Waterloo Region update bad weather cancellation procedures

Despite no closures due to freezing rain warnings on Wednesday, both the public and Catholic school boards in Waterloo Region have updated how they'll handle inclement weather days going forward.

Both Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Waterloo Region District School Board officials say that, with COVID-19 restrictions lifting across the province, they're returning to how they handled bus cancellations and school closures before the pandemic.

If buses are cancelled for either board, schools and administrative buildings will remain open, unless it's unsafe to do so.

Cancellations will be announced by 6 a.m. if inclement weather is in the forecast for Waterloo Region.

Guardians, staff, and students are encouraged to follow online for any closures.

WRDSB clarifies that if guardians believe it's unsafe to send their child or children to school there are no penalties for doing so.

If a school is closed down, students will participate in weather impacted learning days remotely.

Last Wednesday, bus and school cancellations in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on left many guardians scrambling and some asking why the weather warranted closures across the board.