GUELPH -- It was déjà vu for thousands of kids on Monday who were forced to learn from home because of messy winter weather.

While students in some school boards dealt with cancelled buses and closed schools, it wasn't the same for everyone.

In Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, some schools are open and others closed. Both public and Catholic elementary school boards kept schools open for students who can walk or find their own ride in.

The Upper Grand District School Board sent a note to parents on Monday morning, saying that all public high schools were closed and that students would be learning from home.

In zones one and two—which include South and Centre Wellington, Guelph, Puslinch, Erin and Rockwood—elementary schools were open but buses were cancelled.

In zones three and four, which include North Wellington and Dufferin County, schools are closed for elementary students, but online learning will take place.

The reason for the full closure in those zones, the school board said, was in part due to concern for staff making it in to school safely.

"With COVID-19 restrictions around limiting contacts and gatherings, we are unable to combine classes or groups to provide for adequate and safe supervision of students on no-bus days," a spokesperson for the board said.

The public and Catholic school boards in Waterloo Region, meanwhile, announced that all buses and schools were closed for the day. Students were learning online instead.