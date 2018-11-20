

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Region District School Board voted against a motion for full-year schooling at a meeting Monday evening.

Year-round schooling was on the agenda Monday night at the public school board meeting.

They had agreed to take a closer look at full-year schooling earlier this year when a committee was formed. That committee presented their findings to trustees on the board Monday night.

The recommendation in the report was that trustees spend $35,000 on a consultant to conduct a literature review and research full year schools in other districts.

The board shot down the motion in a unanimous vote.

“This project has stalled for a reason. The simple reason is that there is very limited support for year round schooling in our region. To be honest when I say very limited I’m being generous. Even the mention of it causes unnecessary stress for our students, parents and our staff,” said Brant Hutzal, a delegate.

Full-year schooling isn't unheard of in the region; St. Judes School and Scholars Hall have been conducting year-round classes for a decade.

Some say this is a better way to learn as students won't be distracted, and it helps kids who don't have somewhere to go in the summer.

Others bring up the argument of air conditioning in school, and say the full-year can add stress to teachers and eliminate jobs for post-secondary student as they would not be available to work camps that are scheduled outside of their summer break.

The committee looking into full-year schooling will be disbanded.