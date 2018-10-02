

CTV Kitchener





The local chapter of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario held a trustee candidate meeting Monday evening.

The all-candidates community forum allowed community members to ask candidates questions.

Waterloo candidates for the Waterloo Region District School Board fielded the questions at Waterloo Memorial Rec Centre.

Two more public events were to be held in the coming weeks.

Kitchener candidates would have their own forum held at Forest Heights Community Centre on Oct. 3.

Another all-candidates forum for Cambridge candidates was scheduled be held at Cambridge City Hall on Oct. 10.