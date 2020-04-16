KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board is doing its part to help frontline staff in the fight against COVID-19 by donating personal protective equipment to hospitals in need.

Earlier this month, the school board donated more than 35,000 gloves to St. Mary's General Hospital, along with 63 masks.

A spokesperson for the school board says the gloves were from the board's supply for its custodial staff.

Those staff members haven't been left without any PPE, though: they're still keeping schools clean, so the board has made sure to keep enough supplies on hand for their safety.

The masks, meanwhile, are from the board's healthcare program, part of its Specialist High Skill Majors classes, which are designed to give students hands-on experience in a future career.

The masks and gloves were loaded and delivered by the school board's controller of facility services on April 3.

Then, on April 15, the school board donated another 35,000 gloves and almost 150 N95 masks to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The schoolboard says it hopes to continue to be able to make donations as long as there is a need.