The sexual education curriculum was the focus of a Waterloo region school board meeting on Wednesday evening.

After hearing from eight delegations, Waterloo Region District School Board trustees passed two motions at the committee of the whole meeting.

The first motion is that the board plans to submit a formal request to Ontario’s Ministry of Education to teach the 2015 sex-ed curriculum, saying it’s a human rights code issue.

The second motion is that they will send a letter to the ministry raising red flags over the so-called snitch line.

The line allows parents to anonymously report concerns with teachers directly to the government.

The board says it will request that the legislation be repealed in order to maintain a safe learning environment for staff and students.

The two motions will need to be ratified at the next board meeting on Sept. 10.