

CTV Kitchener





An old industrial site will soon become a new residential area.

The former Schneiders plant on Courtland Avenue in Kitchener will be torn down to make way for townhomes, condos, and other housing developments.

Auburn Developments, which owns the land, intends to build up to 2,000 housing units on the 28-acre site.

High tech office space and restaurants are included in the redevelopment plans as well.

Kitchener Coun. Frank Etherington says demolition is set to start in the summer of this year and construction could take 10 to 15 years.

The plant went up for sale three years ago and has sat empty ever since. Auburn Developments bought it in October 2017.

The company developed Arrow Lofts on Benton Street in Kitchener and The Barrelyards on Father David Bauer Drive in Waterloo.