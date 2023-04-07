Schedule set for the Rangers vs. Knights playoff games

The Kitchener Rangers and London Knights will be facing off in round two of the OHL playoffs.

The game dates were announced for the first time on Friday.

They are as follows:

GAME 1 – Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. in London

GAME 2 – Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. in London

GAME 3 – Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. in Kitchener

GAME 4 – Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. in Kitchener

GAME 5 – Thursday April 20 at 7 p.m. in London

GAME 6 – Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. in Kitchener

GAME 7 – Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in London

Games 5, 6 and 7 will only go ahead if necessary in the best-of-seven series.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 11 starting at 10 a.m. They can be purchased by phone at 519-578-1570 or 1-800-265-8977, online, or in person at the Aud or Centre in the Square Box Office.