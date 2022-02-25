Scammers targeting seniors in Cambridge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is once again warning seniors about grandparent scams.

Two families were targeted on the same day, and police say, one thief even went to the home to pick up the money personally.

Both incidents happened Wednesday in Cambridge.

In the first, the victims lost more than $4,000.

The second incident involved a couple aged 76-years-old and 79-years-old.

Police say they received a phone call from a male who claimed to be their grandson. They were told that he had been in an accident and was in police custody. The person on the phone said he needed $14,000 and told them to go to their bank to make the withdrawal. He also instructed them to say the money was home renovations if they were questioned by bank employees.

The scammer then showed up at the couple's home and claimed the cash.

Police say the description of the man is similar in both cases: a white man, approximately 5'6"​ tall, and wearing black pants and a hoodie.

The grandparent scam, or emergency scam, is common. Instead of a grandchild, the thief will sometimes pretend to be an aunt, uncle, child or spouse. The caller will often claim to be in some kind of trouble, like a crash or under arrest, and urgently needs money. Police say that sometimes the victim will get a second call from a person pretending to be a lawyer or police officer.

They shared these tips to protect you from this type of scam:

Take time to think. The fraudster will make it sound urgent to pressure you.

Contact the family member in question. Emotions might be running high but take the time to check.

Ask questions only family members would know.

Call someone you trust or police for an opinion about the call. (Fraudsters will say they don't want anyone to know because they are embarrassed.)

Do not send any money.

If you've been targeted by one of these scams, you can call the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777, or file a complaint with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.