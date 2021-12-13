Sawed-off shotgun found along Kitchener trail

KITCHENER -

A sawed-off shotgun was discovered Sunday along a popular Kitchener trail.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said it received the report around 8:20 p.m.

The gun was found along the Iron Horse Trail, near Palmer and Hurst Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.