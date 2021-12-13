Sawed-off shotgun found along Kitchener trail
A sawed-off shotgun found along the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener. (Photo provided by WRPS)
KITCHENER -
A sawed-off shotgun was discovered Sunday along a popular Kitchener trail.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said it received the report around 8:20 p.m.
The gun was found along the Iron Horse Trail, near Palmer and Hurst Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
