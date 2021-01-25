CAMBRIDGE -- A TikTok user in Cambridge is using humour to poke fun at how the Ontario government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mikael Melo's video about a lack of clarity for emergency orders has more than 1.2 million views.

Melo posted the video thinking only a few friends would watch it.

"All these notifications and my friends were like 'My mom just posted your video,'" he said.

He has since posted more videos and thinks they're popular because people relate to the confusion.

"I've always been one who just loves making people laugh during dark times," Melo said.

Social media expert Aimee Morrison said these are the perfect conditions for videos like these to be popular, since people are stuck at home and scrolling social media to feel less alone.

"TikTok is super fast and super easy," she said. "It suits our attention span and video gives us a quick hit of dopamine," Morrison said.

She said Melos has hit a sweet spot for a lot of viewers.

"It's satire that isn't cruel or isn't mean to a specific person," she said. "It's very relatable."

Melo said most people understand his sarcasm, adding his favourite responses so far are from front-line workers.

"They are out there risking their lives every day, so me being silly on camera brought them some kind of joy, that's an honour," he said.

Melo said he's already got more TikToks ready to post soon.